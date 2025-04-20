Left Menu

Health News Highlights: Measles Surge, FDA Moves, and More

This update covers critical health sector events: Mexico identifies its first human screwworm myiasis case, Texas battles a significant measles outbreak, Trump's administration criticizes global COVID-19 responses, new FDA regulations limit industry influence, and Dupixent receives approval for a skin condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 02:31 IST
Health News Highlights: Measles Surge, FDA Moves, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Mexico's Health Ministry has confirmed the country's first case of screwworm myiasis in humans, diagnosed in a 77-year-old woman from Chiapas. She remains stable under antibiotic treatment.

Texas faces a rising measles challenge, reporting 597 cases since late January, with the majority concentrated in West Texas, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has criticized the World Health Organization and former top health officials through a newly launched COVID-19 website, while the US FDA limits industry influence in its advisory committees to increase transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025