Health News Highlights: Measles Surge, FDA Moves, and More
This update covers critical health sector events: Mexico identifies its first human screwworm myiasis case, Texas battles a significant measles outbreak, Trump's administration criticizes global COVID-19 responses, new FDA regulations limit industry influence, and Dupixent receives approval for a skin condition.
In a significant development, Mexico's Health Ministry has confirmed the country's first case of screwworm myiasis in humans, diagnosed in a 77-year-old woman from Chiapas. She remains stable under antibiotic treatment.
Texas faces a rising measles challenge, reporting 597 cases since late January, with the majority concentrated in West Texas, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has criticized the World Health Organization and former top health officials through a newly launched COVID-19 website, while the US FDA limits industry influence in its advisory committees to increase transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
