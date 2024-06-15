Left Menu

Justice Department Declines Criminal Contempt Charges Against Garland

The U.S. Justice Department informed House Speaker Mike Johnson it would not pursue criminal contempt of Congress charges against Attorney General Merrick Garland. This decision follows the Republican-controlled House's vote to hold Garland in contempt for not releasing audio recordings of a special counsel interview with President Joe Biden.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 00:23 IST
Justice Department Declines Criminal Contempt Charges Against Garland
Merrick Garland

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday told Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson that it would decline to pursue criminal contempt of Congress charges against Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The letter comes just two days after the Republican-controlled House voted along party lines to hold Garland in contempt for refusing to turn over audio recordings of a special counsel interview with Democratic President Joe Biden.

The department's decision not to pursue charges comes as no surprise. In two other past cases in which the House voted to hold former attorneys general Eric Holder and William Barr in contempt, a very similar letter declining to pursue contempt charges was also sent to lawmakers.

The Justice Department on Friday cited its long-standing policy against pursuing criminal prosecutions for congressional contempt in cases in which the White House has asserted a legitimate claim of executive privilege, a legal doctrine that shields certain communications. In the case of the audio recordings, the White House previously asserted privilege and the Justice Department has said disclosing them could chill future investigations.

The department has already turned over a transcript of Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, who investigated him for his retention of classified records. Hur's report set off a political firestorm, after he declined to prosecute Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024