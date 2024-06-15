Historic Unity: ANC and DA Forge South Africa's Future Together

The African National Congress and its largest rival, the white-led, pro-business Democratic Alliance, agreed on Friday to work together in South Africa's new government of national unity, a step change after 30 years of ANC rule. Once unthinkable, the accord allowed President Cyril Ramaphosa to win a second in term in office. He was re-elected by lawmakers with 283 votes.

The deal between two sharply antagonistic parties is the most momentous political shift in South Africa since Nelson Mandela led the ANC to victory in the 1994 election that marked the end of apartheid. "Today, South Africa is a better country than it was yesterday. For the first time since 1994, we've embarked on a peaceful and democratic transfer of power to a new government that will be different from the previous one," DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a televised address.

"From today, the DA will co-govern the Republic of South Africa in a spirit of unity and collaboration," he said, adding that multi-party government was the "new normal". The ANC lost its majority for the first time in an election on May 29 and spent two weeks in talks with other parties that went down to the wire on Friday morning as the new parliament was convening.

"Today is a remarkable step in the aftermath of the 29th of May," ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula told reporters, adding that parties included in the unity government would be cooperating in both the executive and the legislative branches. "Let me explain that the government of national unity is for the good of the country."

Long seen as unbeatable in national elections, the ANC lost support in recent years as voters wearied of persistently high levels of poverty, inequality and crime, rolling power cuts and corruption in party ranks. (Additional reporting by Alexander Winning, Tannur Anders, Bhargav Acharya, Sfundo Parakozov, Kopano Gumbi and Tim Cocks; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Timothy Heritage, Alex Richardson and Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)