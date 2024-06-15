Prashant Kishor Accuses Nitish Kumar of Bowing to Modi for Power

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor has charged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with having ''touched the feet'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure his continuance in power.

Prashant Kishor, who has been leading the 'Jan Suraaj' campaign, addressed a public gathering in Bhagalpur, emphasizing his criticisms of Kumar. ''People ask why I criticize Nitish Kumar now, having worked with him before. He was a different man then; his conscience was intact,'' said Kishor, who managed the JD(U) president's election campaign in 2015 and officially joined the party two years later.

Kishor alleged that Kumar brought shame to Bihar by touching Modi's feet during the NDA meeting in Delhi last week. He questioned Kumar's use of political leverage, suggesting that the Bihar CM prioritizes personal power over state benefits, even planning beyond the 2025 assembly polls with BJP support. Notably, Kishor first gained fame in 2014 for orchestrating Modi's successful Lok Sabha campaign and has since worked for various high-profile politicians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)