Wherever Lord Ram had laid his foot, BJP lost from there: Maharashtra LoP Wadettiwar

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar took a jibe at the BJP and said that wherever Lord Ram had laid his foot, the BJP lost from that place in the Lok Sabha polls. He was reacting to the controversy over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar's remark calling BJP arrogant, which restricted it to 240 and later retracting from his statement and saying that he used the term for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Wadettiwar said, "Indresh Kumar said what came into his heart. He may have been under pressure, so he retracted his statement. Everyone in the county knows who is arrogant and who said that we will cross 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls. They said to give votes to those who brought Lord Ram but can anyone bring Lord Ram? They are so arrogant that they feel that they themselves are gods and even bigger than god." He further said that god felt that if they had to be taught a lesson, it should be from Ayodhya and they lost in places like Ayodhya and Rameswaram.

"Wherever Lord Ram laid his foot, the BJP lost from there. It is a crushing defeat for them. They faced defeat, which is a verdict against their policies and gimmicks," he added. Earlier, RSS leader Indresh Kumar whipped up a political storm for stating that the BJP was restricted to 240 seats, well below the majority mark, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, due to its "arrogance".

"Desh ka vatavaran iss samay mein bahut spasht hai - jinhone Ram ka virodh kiya wo sab satta se baahar hain, jinhone Ram ki bhakti ka sankalp liya aaj wo satta mein hain aur teesri baar ki sarkar Narendra Modi ke netritva mein bann gayi hai. The country will make progress under his leadership - there is this trust among the people. We hope that this trust thrives (The mood of the country is very clear at present. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power, those who set the goal to respect Lord Ram are in power and the government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi)," Kumar said. (ANI)

