Erdogan says Biden faces a test of sincerity in handling of the Gaza war

In an interview with reporters on his way back from the G7 Summit in Italy, Erdogan said Biden is expected to demonstrate that the Gaza ceasefire plan is not a calculated electoral tactic but a sincere effort to end the war. He also said that Germany has softened its stance on sales of Eurofighter jets to Turkey.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:09 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that U.S. President Joe Biden is undergoing "a test of sincerity" in his handling of the Gaza war. In an interview with reporters on his way back from the G7 Summit in Italy, Erdogan said Biden is expected to demonstrate that the Gaza ceasefire plan is not a calculated electoral tactic but a sincere effort to end the war.

He also said that Germany has softened its stance on sales of Eurofighter jets to Turkey. In November, Turkey said the country was in talks with Britain and Spain to buy Eurofighter Typhoons, though Germany objected the idea. "Eurofighters are important to us," he added.

Erdogan also said that inflation will be put on a more favourable position in the final quarter with the steps to be taken on interest rates. "Policies aimed at rebalancing the economy are bearing fruit," Erdogan said.

