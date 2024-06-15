Left Menu

Bike-borne gunmen spray bullets at moving car near Kolkata, no casualty

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 18:18 IST
Bike-borne miscreants fired a number of shots at a moving luxury car owned by a businessman in the busy Belgharia area in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

While the occupants of the car - the businessman and his driver - escaped unhurt, the sedan bore signs that eight bullets hit the left side of the vehicle, a senior police official said.

The incident on busy B T Road, with several offices, commercial establishments and Kamarhati Municipality building nearby, triggered panic as police stepped up naka checking to track the miscreants who were on two motorbikes.

The Belgharia police station is also located nearby.

The official said forensic experts will examine the car as part of investigation.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters the incident proves the increasing lawlessness in the state under TMC rule, where gun-toting miscreants roam around attacking people in Kolkata and its outskirts.

He said a day back, a youth was shot at and injured in central Kolkata by unidentified assailants following a dispute over parking of two-wheelers.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is doing precious little to rein in the criminals and her police are busy collecting bribes from trucks," he alleged.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said it was an isolated incident and the overall law and order situation in the state is good.

