Controversy Surrounds Richa Ghosh's Electoral Status

The Trinamool Congress has accused the Election Commission of 'silent invisible rigging' after World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh's name was listed 'under adjudication' in Siliguri's voter list. The TMC claims this undermines her democratic rights. Ghosh recently joined the West Bengal Police as ACP.

Richa Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission (EC) for purportedly engaging in 'silent invisible rigging.' This comes after Richa Ghosh, a renowned World Cup-winning cricketer, found her name 'under adjudication' in Siliguri's voter list released on February 28.

Richa Ghosh, who is not only a pride of Bengal but also a national hero, has recently assumed the role of Assistant Commissioner of Police in Siliguri. The party's grievances emphasize the absurdity of questioning the electoral status of a national icon, undermining her democratic rights.

The TMC argued this scrutiny parallels an ongoing purge aimed at disenfranchisement in the context of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. They stressed that even celebrated figures like Ghosh shouldn't face such degradation, implying a systematic move to silence Bengali voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

