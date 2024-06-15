PM Modi expresses happiness over Bhuj earthquake museum's inclusion in Prix Versailles Museum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over the inclusion of the Smritivan Earthquake Museum in the World Selection for the Prix Versailles Museums 2024.
In a post on 'X', he said, ''Smritivan in Kutch is a tribute to those we lost in the tragic earthquake of 2001. It is a reminder of human resilience and courage as well.'' ''Glad that this museum has found a place on the World Selection for the Prix Versailles Museums 2024,'' Modi added.
