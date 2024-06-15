Left Menu

PM Modi expresses happiness over Bhuj earthquake museum's inclusion in Prix Versailles Museum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 19:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over the inclusion of the Smritivan Earthquake Museum in the World Selection for the Prix Versailles Museums 2024.

In a post on 'X', he said, ''Smritivan in Kutch is a tribute to those we lost in the tragic earthquake of 2001. It is a reminder of human resilience and courage as well.'' ''Glad that this museum has found a place on the World Selection for the Prix Versailles Museums 2024,'' Modi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

