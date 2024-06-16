Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav: Torchbearer of Bahujan Movement After Mayawati's Decline

R K Chaudhary, newly elected MP from the Samajwadi Party, claims Mayawati has neglected the Bahujan movement, leading to the BSP's fall in the Lok Sabha polls. Akhilesh Yadav is now championing the cause with the slogan 'PDA' (backward, Dalit, minority).

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-06-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:05 IST
In a candid conversation with PTI, newly elected Samajwadi Party MP R K Chaudhary accused BSP chief Mayawati of neglecting the Bahujan movement, a factor he claims contributed to her party's significant losses in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

According to Chaudhary, it is now SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who is spearheading the cause of social equality for backward castes and disadvantaged communities, championing the slogan 'PDA' (backward, Dalit, minority). Chaudhary noted that the SP garnered a substantial share of Dalit votes without solicitation, capturing between 50 to 60 percent in different areas.

Reflecting on the BSP's historic position in Uttar Pradesh's politics, he emphasized that the SP and its leadership are now seen as the new torchbearers of Kanshi Ram's legacy, promising to carry forward the mission of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram that now resonates with the slogan, 'PDA will rule Delhi.'

