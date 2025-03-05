Mayawati Shakes Up BSP Leadership: Nephew Expelled, Brother Reshuffled
BSP Chief Mayawati has reshuffled key party positions, replacing her brother Anand Kumar as National Coordinator after he expressed desire to hold a single post. Meanwhile, her nephew Akash Anand was expelled for perceived immaturity. New appointments include Randhir Beniwal and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam as National Coordinators.
BSP Chief Mayawati made significant changes to the party's leadership, dismissing her nephew and adjusting her brother Anand Kumar's role. Kumar, who served as the National Coordinator, opted to hold just one position, leading to his removal from the role.
With Randhir Beniwal and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam taking over as National Coordinators, Mayawati emphasized working with integrity. Kumar will continue as BSP National Vice President under her direct supervision.
Meanwhile, Mayawati expelled her nephew Akash Anand, citing his 'selfish and arrogant' response after being relieved of duties. She stressed the importance of discipline as guided by Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kanshiram. Akash's father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, was revealed as an influence on his behavior.
