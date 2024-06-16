Pakistani Minister Asserts Imprisoning Imran Khan Crucial for Stability

In a contentious statement, a Pakistani minister claimed that the nation's stability hinges on keeping Imran Khan imprisoned until 2029. Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal asserted that releasing the 71-year-old PTI leader could trigger renewed unrest, impacting economic stability.

Iqbal, also the Secretary-General of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, emphasized the public's sentiment. 'People come to us and tell us if Pakistan has to progress, then Imran Khan must be kept in jail for five years,' Iqbal told reporters. Khan, currently serving imprisonment since August last year on various charges, was described by Iqbal as an 'angry man.' He argued that sustained government policies are crucial for the country's progress.

On the other hand, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry criticized Iqbal's remarks. Chaudhry alleged that the incumbent government's political and economic strategy relies on imprisoning Khan. Responding to these accusations on social media platform X, Iqbal insisted that the idea of detaining Khan is not a government ploy but a sentiment echoed by the public. Iqbal further criticized Khan's previous tenure, claiming it offered little more than soup kitchens.

