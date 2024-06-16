Global Leaders Clash Over Ukraine Peace Path: Nehammer Speaks Out
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:02 IST
A final declaration at a summit of world leaders aimed a paving the way for peace in Ukraine is not headed for unanimous support, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Sunday.
Nehammer was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the conference at the Swiss mountaintop retreat of Buergenstock.
