Global Leaders Clash Over Ukraine Peace Path: Nehammer Speaks Out

A declaration aimed at paving the way for peace in Ukraine has failed to garner unanimous support at a summit of world leaders. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer disclosed this on Sunday during a press briefing at the Swiss mountaintop retreat Buergenstock.

