Countdown to Crisis: Sunak's Battleground for UK Leadership

With less than three weeks until Britain's election day, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is running out of time to reverse an ominous tune for his Conservative Party.

The UK leader — recently attending a Group of Seven summit and a Swiss conference on the Ukraine war — faces increasing scrutiny over his chances of retaining office past July 4.

Consistently lagging behind the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, polls reflect a double-digit deficit for Sunak's Conservatives, overshadowing their 14-year governance and recent leadership through five different prime ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)