Countdown to Crisis: Sunak's Battleground for UK Leadership
With less than three weeks until the UK election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak strives to reverse dire poll numbers for his Conservative Party. Despite attempts to close the gap with Labour, his campaign faces significant hurdles amid growing criticisms and challenges from Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
With less than three weeks until Britain's election day, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is running out of time to reverse an ominous tune for his Conservative Party.
The UK leader — recently attending a Group of Seven summit and a Swiss conference on the Ukraine war — faces increasing scrutiny over his chances of retaining office past July 4.
Consistently lagging behind the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, polls reflect a double-digit deficit for Sunak's Conservatives, overshadowing their 14-year governance and recent leadership through five different prime ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak Edges Out Keir Starmer in First Televised Debate
Rishi Sunak vs Keir Starmer: Economic Battle Heats Up
Milkshake Incident: Woman Charged for Assault on Nigel Farage
Financial Times Headlines: BP's New Rules, UK Politics & Fraud Refund Plans
UK Labour leader Keir Starmer says he'll end the era of 'gestures and gimmicks' if he wins power