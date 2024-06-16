Left Menu

Champai Soren Accuses BJP of Ignoring Indigenous People and Disrupting Governance in Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren accused the BJP of neglecting indigenous people during its tenure. Speaking in Seraikela-Kharsawan, he highlighted BJP's alleged attempts to destabilize the current government. Soren also inaugurated several development projects and discussed new initiatives focusing on education and housing for tribal communities.

Updated: 16-06-2024 18:49 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday accused the BJP of neglecting the state's indigenous people during its long tenure. Addressing a gathering in Matkambeda village, Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Soren emphasized that despite the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance's 2019 victory, the BJP tried to destabilize the government.

Soren inaugurated 22 development projects worth Rs 71 crore and laid the foundation stones for 181 projects worth Rs 237 crore. He also distributed assets worth Rs 54 crore among ST, SC, minority, and backward class beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister criticized the BJP's alleged tampering with the Chhotanagpur and Santal Pargana Tenancy Acts and ignoring the education of Adivasis and Moolvasis. He praised former CM Hemant Soren for implementing welfare schemes during the challenging COVID pandemic and assured that his government is committed to making Jharkhand an ideal state by prioritizing education and housing for tribal communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

