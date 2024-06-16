"Why is there violence only in Bengal after elections?": Ravi Shankar Prasad as BJP's fact-finding team reaches Kolkata

After arriving at Kolkata, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who is a member of the four-member committee to probe post-poll violence in West Bengal, questioned why incidents of violence are reported only in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state while elections are conducted peacefully in the rest of the country. "I have to say only one thing. Elections are held in the whole country, why is there violence only in Bengal after the elections? ...There was violence during the Gram Panchayat elections and Vidhan Sabha elections too. Today again there are reports of violence," Prasad said speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Noting that the matter is serious, the senior BJP leader questioned why party workers and the people in West Bengal are scared. "Elections were held in the whole country, and nowhere else violence took place like this. What is the reason that our workers are scared, the public is scared? This is a very serious matter. And if Mamata Banerjee believes in democracy, then she will have to answer for this...," Prasad said.

" We listened to the problems of all our party workers and supporters over the post-poll violence...Mamata ji, what is happening under your regime? People can't go home after voting. Brother of one of our party workers was murdered, now he is being threatened. So many leaders from minority community is sitting here and they can't go and celebrate Eid. What is happening in your state Mamata ji?...women, OBC and minorities are affected. What kind of democracy is this?...people have the right to go to their own homes...our party is with these people...I request my party legal cell to appeal in the High Court with the details of these people and seek protection," Prasad said after meeting post-poll violence victims. The BJP's fact-finding committee arrived at the Kolkata airport on Sunday to take immediate stock of the situation and report further on the post-poll violence in the state. The committee was formed on Saturday and includes party leaders Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar along with Deb and Prasad.

"We have just seen Lok Sabha elections conclude across 28 States and 8 Union Territories of India. Among the Assembly elections held, along with the national election, two states saw the transfer of power. All this has happened peacefully, with no instance of political violence reported from anywhere. Except for West Bengal, which continues to be in the vice grip of post-poll violence, the kind we saw post-2021 Assembly elections," BJP said in a press release. The BJP said the Lok Sabha elections were held across the country and no instance of political violence was reported from anywhere except West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee remains a mute spectator, while criminals of her party, attack and intimidate opposition workers and voters with impunity. Even the Calcutta High Court has taken note of these excesses and extended the deployment of CAPF till June 21 and has listed the matter for hearing on June 18," added the release. (ANI)

