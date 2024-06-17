Espionage Trial of WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich Set for June 26

The espionage trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is set to commence on June 26, according to a court statement released on Monday. The proceedings will occur behind closed doors.

Gershkovich, a US citizen, was detained in March 2023 and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

The trial will be held in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsky Regional Court, where Gershkovich was apprehended. He has been incarcerated in Moscow's Lefortovo prison since his arrest.

