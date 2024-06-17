Left Menu

Espionage Trial of WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich Set for June 26

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's espionage trial in Russia will begin on June 26 behind closed doors. Arrested in March 2023, Gershkovich faces severe penalties if convicted. The trial will take place in Yekaterinburg, and the allegations, denied by the US government, have sparked calls for his immediate release.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:51 IST
Evan Gershkovich
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The espionage trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is set to commence on June 26, according to a court statement released on Monday. The proceedings will occur behind closed doors.

Gershkovich, a US citizen, was detained in March 2023 and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

The trial will be held in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsky Regional Court, where Gershkovich was apprehended. He has been incarcerated in Moscow's Lefortovo prison since his arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

