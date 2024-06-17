Putin's Harsh Peace Terms Loom: A Warning from Russian Spy Chief
If Putin's current proposals for a peace treaty with Ukraine are rejected, future terms will be tougher, according to Sergei Naryshkin, Russian spy chief and close ally to Putin. The specific parties capable of accepting or rejecting these proposals were not detailed.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:52 IST
- Country:
- Russia
If Russian President Vladimir Putin's current proposals for a peace treaty with Ukraine are rejected, the next peace terms will be tougher, Russian spy chief and close Putin ally Sergei Naryshkin said on Monday, according to the TASS news agency.
He didn't specify whom the proposals could be accepted or rejected by in the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement