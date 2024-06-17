Left Menu

Putin's Harsh Peace Terms Loom: A Warning from Russian Spy Chief

If Putin's current proposals for a peace treaty with Ukraine are rejected, future terms will be tougher, according to Sergei Naryshkin, Russian spy chief and close ally to Putin. The specific parties capable of accepting or rejecting these proposals were not detailed.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin's current proposals for a peace treaty with Ukraine are rejected, the next peace terms will be tougher, Russian spy chief and close Putin ally Sergei Naryshkin said on Monday, according to the TASS news agency.

He didn't specify whom the proposals could be accepted or rejected by in the report.

