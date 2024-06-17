Left Menu

Bihar MP's Controversial Remarks Spark Political Uproar

Newly elected JD(U) MP from Bihar, Devesh Chandra Thakur, stirred controversy with comments about Muslims and Yadavs not voting for the NDA. His remarks led to criticism from both the RJD and ally BJP. Thakur clarified his position, stating disappointment over lack of support from key voter groups.

Newly elected JD(U) MP from Bihar, Devesh Chandra Thakur, found himself at the center of a political controversy after making incendiary comments regarding community voting patterns. Thakur lamented that Muslims, Yadavs, and other key voter groups didn't support the BJP-led NDA, leading to widespread criticism.

In a viral video, the veteran politician expressed disappointment over NDA loyalists drifting towards the opposition RJD. Thakur's statements, especially those targeting specific communities, drew flak from both the RJD and NDA ally BJP, igniting a political firestorm.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar defended Thakur, suggesting his comments stemmed from personal frustration rather than discriminatory intent. However, the backlash highlights the sensitive nature of caste and community dynamics in Bihar's political landscape.

