Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Move: Contesting in Wayanad for Historic Win

In a significant political development, Congress leader V D Satheesan on Monday heralded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into Wayanad, expressing optimism about her securing a record-winning margin in the forthcoming bypoll.

Speaking through a Facebook post, Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, highlighted, ''Rahul and the party are designating Priyanka, who is even more popular in dearest Wayanad.''

This announcement followed Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's declaration in New Delhi that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, leaving the Wayanad seat open for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy.

