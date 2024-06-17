Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Move: Contesting in Wayanad for Historic Win

Congress leader V D Satheesan welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Wayanad and expressed confidence that she would secure a record-winning margin in the upcoming bypoll. He emphasized her popularity and predicted that she would become a beloved figure in Kerala. The decision follows Rahul Gandhi's choice to vacate the Wayanad seat.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:28 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Move: Contesting in Wayanad for Historic Win
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress leader V D Satheesan on Monday heralded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into Wayanad, expressing optimism about her securing a record-winning margin in the forthcoming bypoll.

Speaking through a Facebook post, Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, highlighted, ''Rahul and the party are designating Priyanka, who is even more popular in dearest Wayanad.''

This announcement followed Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's declaration in New Delhi that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, leaving the Wayanad seat open for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024