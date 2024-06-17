Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer Maintains Coalition Despite Nature Restoration Vote

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed on Monday that his conservative Austrian People's Party would maintain its coalition with the Green party. This announcement followed Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler's supportive vote on the EU Nature Restoration plan, which Nehammer opposed.

The vote caused friction within the coalition, intensifying ahead of the national election set for September 29. Speculation about a potential government breakup had been mounting.

Nehammer emphasized his responsibility to ensure an orderly governance path until the elections, despite acknowledging the emotional drive to end the coalition. Gewessler defended her vote, citing the importance of courageous decisions for future generations' well-being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)