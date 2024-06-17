Left Menu

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer Maintains Coalition Despite Nature Restoration Vote

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed that his conservative Austrian People's Party will continue its coalition with the Green party, despite the latter's support for the EU Nature Restoration plan. This decision follows months of intense political debate and comes ahead of the national election on September 29.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:18 IST
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer Maintains Coalition Despite Nature Restoration Vote
Karl Nehammer
  • Country:
  • Germany

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed on Monday that his conservative Austrian People's Party would maintain its coalition with the Green party. This announcement followed Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler's supportive vote on the EU Nature Restoration plan, which Nehammer opposed.

The vote caused friction within the coalition, intensifying ahead of the national election set for September 29. Speculation about a potential government breakup had been mounting.

Nehammer emphasized his responsibility to ensure an orderly governance path until the elections, despite acknowledging the emotional drive to end the coalition. Gewessler defended her vote, citing the importance of courageous decisions for future generations' well-being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024