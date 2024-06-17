Former BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha faults party leaders for defeat in Salempur seat

Former BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha, who lost by a margin of over 3,500 votes in Salempur Lok Sabha seat, has blamed UP minister Vijay Laxmi Gautam and the party's Ballia district president Sanjay Yadav for his defeat.

Kushwaha, who won the seat in 2014 and 2019, lost to Samajwadi Party's Ramashankar Rajbhar. The BJP suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh as it managed to win only 33 seats out of 80 in the recent elections, 29 seats down from its earlier tally.

Kushwaha alleged that UP's Minister of State for Rural Development minister Vijay Laxmi Gautam and the party's Ballia district president Sanjay Yadav were involved in a ''well-planned conspiracy'' behind his loss.

Gautam, however, said the allegation was baseless and asserted that she had made honest efforts in the election.

The party will review the reasons for the defeat, she said.

Sanjay Yadav's views could not be obtained.

Salempur Lok Sabha seat in Deoria district includes two assembly segments of Deoria -- Bhatpar Rani and Salempur -- while Belthara Road, Sikandarpur and Bansdih assembly seats are in Ballia district.

Vijay Laxmi is the BJP MLA from the Salempur assembly constituency, while Sanjay Yadav was previously an MLA from the Sikandarpur assembly constituency.

Kushwaha alleged, ''Sanjay Yadav was engaged in instigating workers against me from the beginning. He used to constantly instruct all the Mandal (organisational set-up) presidents of the BJP that Ravindra Kushwaha has to be defeated in the election.

''Minister of State Vijay Laxmi Gautam did not come out for campaigning in Salempur even for a single day and used her people to oppose me in a planned manner. By organising protests, she worked to defeat me at every booth.'' Responding to the allegations, Gautam said that she has made honest efforts in the election.

Gautam told PTI, ''The BJP has lost in Salempur by a very small margin of votes, we have made honest efforts in the election.'' The MoS also said that anyone is free to say anything, and that the party will review the reasons for the defeat.

Targeting Bhatpar Rani MLA Sabhakunwar, he alleged that during the election, Sabhakunwar was also campaigning in Siwan, Bihar instead of his constituency.