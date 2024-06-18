Left Menu

US Senators Advocate Stronger Ties with India Amid Global Tensions

Influential American Senators and corporate leaders call for stronger US-India ties, particularly in defense, highlighting the importance of strategic alliances amid global tensions. During the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum's Leadership Summit, speakers emphasized the need for collaboration in technology, military capabilities, and economic opportunities.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:44 IST
Influential American Senators and corporate leaders are advocating for stronger US-India relations, particularly in the defense sector, amidst escalating global tensions.

Senator Steve Daines, speaking at the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum's annual Leadership Summit, underscored the importance of the US and India forging deeper ties.

"Globally, it's vital to have clarity on alliances," remarked Daines. Emphasizing similar sentiments, Senator Dan Sullivan noted that strategic collaboration would be pivotal in facing authoritarian regimes.

Moreover, John Chambers highlighted the potential of Artificial Intelligence in bridging bilateral relations, while also predicting India's rise as a global economic powerhouse.

Commenting on mutual benefits, Mukesh Aghi and Henry Kravis underscored the economic and geopolitical importance of a robust US-India partnership.

