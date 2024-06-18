Left Menu

Tamil Film Star Vijay’s Party Declines Contest in Vikravandi By-election

Tamil film actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has announced it will not contest the Vikravandi by-election on July 10. The party plans to focus on serving the people until the 2026 Assembly elections, engaging in internal development and public outreach in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:16 IST
Tamil Film Star Vijay’s Party Declines Contest in Vikravandi By-election
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil film actor Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) announced on Tuesday that they will not participate in the upcoming Vikravandi by-election scheduled for July 10. According to a statement from the party, TVK will focus on serving the people and preparing for the 2026 Assembly polls.

TVK clarified that it will abstain from participating in any elections including local body polls and will not support any other party in the interim period. The decision aligns with party president Vijay's directive issued during the party's inaugural address on February 2. He announced that the party's policies and programs would be detailed at TVK's first state conference.

With an emphasis on internal structural development and extending public outreach across Tamil Nadu, TVK aims to contest and win the 2026 Assembly election to fulfill its objective of serving the people. Meanwhile, AIADMK and DMDK have also decided to boycott the July 10 by-poll, while DMK, PMK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi have named candidates for the election necessitated by the passing of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024