Tamil Film Star Vijay’s Party Declines Contest in Vikravandi By-election

Tamil film actor Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) announced on Tuesday that they will not participate in the upcoming Vikravandi by-election scheduled for July 10. According to a statement from the party, TVK will focus on serving the people and preparing for the 2026 Assembly polls.

TVK clarified that it will abstain from participating in any elections including local body polls and will not support any other party in the interim period. The decision aligns with party president Vijay's directive issued during the party's inaugural address on February 2. He announced that the party's policies and programs would be detailed at TVK's first state conference.

With an emphasis on internal structural development and extending public outreach across Tamil Nadu, TVK aims to contest and win the 2026 Assembly election to fulfill its objective of serving the people. Meanwhile, AIADMK and DMDK have also decided to boycott the July 10 by-poll, while DMK, PMK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi have named candidates for the election necessitated by the passing of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi in April.

