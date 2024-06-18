Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Offensive Sparks Major Blaze at Russian Oil Facility

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a Russian oil facility, causing a massive fire. This strike is part of Kyiv's recent efforts to disrupt Russian military operations by targeting oil infrastructure. Despite extensive damage, there were no casualties reported. The attack showcases Ukraine's evolving drone capabilities.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine assumed responsibility on Tuesday for an overnight drone attack that ignited a significant blaze at a Russian oil facility, marking Kyiv's latest long-range strike on a border region.

In recent months, Ukraine has escalated aerial assaults on Russian territory, specifically targeting refineries and oil terminals to hinder the Kremlin's war efforts. Concurrently, Moscow's forces intensify their advance along the eastern Ukraine front line, where a dearth of troops and ammunition has left defenders exposed. The attack triggered a fire in an oil reservoir within Russia's Rostov region, with over 200 firefighters responding, according to Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev.

Covering an area of 5,000 square meters (55,000 square feet), the blaze resulted in no casualties, Russia's Emergencies Ministry reported. A Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously, disclosed that the attack was a special operation by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and targeted two Rostov oil depots housing 22 reservoirs.

Independent verification of the claim was not possible.

While Kyiv officials generally avoid commenting on attacks inside Russian territory, their recent actions indicate a strategic enhancement of their drone technology. The development aims to mitigate Kyiv's battlefield disadvantages and remains a cost-effective measure as Ukraine awaits further Western military aid.

