Netanyahu Disbands War Cabinet Amidst Cease-Fire Doubts

In a significant political maneuver, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disbanded his war Cabinet, a move that consolidates his influence over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The decision is expected to reduce the likelihood of a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip anytime soon.

This announcement came shortly after Netanyahu's chief political adversary, Benny Gantz, exited the three-member war Cabinet. Gantz, a former general and parliamentarian, was seen as a moderate influence within the group. Following his departure, critical wartime policies are now in the hands of Netanyahu's larger security Cabinet, which is largely composed of hard-liners opposing the US-backed cease-fire initiative.

Netanyahu is anticipated to consult key allies in private meetings, which could temper some hard-line stances. However, the prime minister has shown little enthusiasm for a cease-fire. This consolidation of power allows Netanyahu to draw out the conflict while avoiding political repercussions, such as potential new elections and corruption investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)