Trio of Political Leaders Elected to Rajya Sabha Unopposed

In a significant political development, Haris Beeran of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Jose K Mani from Kerala Congress(M), and CPI leader P P Suneer were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala. The elections were conducted unopposed, as confirmed by the returning officer on Tuesday.

While the IUML aligns with the opposition Congress-led UDF, both Kerala Congress(M) and the CPI are part of the ruling LDF in the state. Their unopposed election delineates the political dynamics within Kerala's legislative landscape.

This election marks a transition, as the tenures of three existing Rajya Sabha members—Jose K Mani, Elamaram Kareem, and Binoy Viswam—are set to conclude on July 1. With the new representatives in place, the political equilibrium in Kerala's Upper House representation is expected to take a new course.

