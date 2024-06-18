Left Menu

Trio of Political Leaders Elected to Rajya Sabha Unopposed

Haris Beeran from IUML, Jose K Mani from Kerala Congress(M), and CPI leader P P Suneer were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala. The election took place as the tenure of three current Rajya Sabha members from the state expires on July 1.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:49 IST
Trio of Political Leaders Elected to Rajya Sabha Unopposed
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Haris Beeran of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Jose K Mani from Kerala Congress(M), and CPI leader P P Suneer were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala. The elections were conducted unopposed, as confirmed by the returning officer on Tuesday.

While the IUML aligns with the opposition Congress-led UDF, both Kerala Congress(M) and the CPI are part of the ruling LDF in the state. Their unopposed election delineates the political dynamics within Kerala's legislative landscape.

This election marks a transition, as the tenures of three existing Rajya Sabha members—Jose K Mani, Elamaram Kareem, and Binoy Viswam—are set to conclude on July 1. With the new representatives in place, the political equilibrium in Kerala's Upper House representation is expected to take a new course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024