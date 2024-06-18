750 People Join Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Amidst Accusations Against BJP

A significant political shift occurred in Palamu district as around 750 individuals joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the presence of Kalpana Soren, newly elected Gandey MLA and wife of incarcerated former chief minister Hemant Soren. The event, also attended by State Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Minister Mithilesh Thakur, highlighted growing dissent against the ruling BJP-led central government.

Addressing the gathering, Kalpana Soren accused the central government of plotting to imprison those advocating for water, forest, and land rights. She alleged that this was a deliberate attempt to secure a monopoly for its allies over Jharkhand's forests and minerals. Soren emphasized that her husband, Hemant Soren, had consistently opposed BJP policies, which she claimed were harmful to public interests, resulting in his politically motivated incarceration.

This event underscores the escalating tensions and political maneuvering in Jharkhand, as local leaders rally support against the central government's policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)