Political Tides Turn: Naveen Patnaik Congratulates New MLA Laxman Bag

BJD president Naveen Patnaik congratulated newly elected BJP MLA Laxman Bag, who defeated him in Kantabanji's assembly seat. The unexpected defeat marked a significant political shift, ending Patnaik's 24-year legislative dominance. Bag won with 90,876 votes against Patnaik's 74,532, securing the seat by 16,334 votes.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:17 IST
Naveen Patnaik
BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik extended his congratulations to Laxman Bag, the newly elected BJP MLA who secured a victory over him in the Kantabanji constituency. This recent assembly election saw a dramatic political shift, ending Patnaik's unbroken 24-year tenure in the assembly.

Patnaik, known for his calm disposition, encountered Bag during his oath-taking ceremony in the house. 'How are you?' Bag asked with folded hands. Patnaik responded, 'Oh, you defeated me.' Bag, still absorbing his win, expressed disbelief at his victory against such a formidable adversary.

Despite securing the Hinjili assembly seat narrowly by 4,636 votes, Patnaik's defeat in Kantabanji by a margin of 16,334 votes underscored a significant change in voter sentiment. Bag received 90,876 votes compared to Patnaik's 74,532. The atmosphere in the assembly was poignant as newly elected MLAs paid homage to the political institution through a traditional gesture of reverence.

