Rahul Gandhi Resigns Wayanad Seat, Retains Rae Bareli
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has resigned from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and retained the Rae Bareli constituency. His resignation has been accepted effective June 18. This move reduces the Congress party’s tally in the Lower House to 98. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the Wayanad bypoll.
In a surprising political move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has officially resigned from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat of Kerala, choosing to retain the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday.
A Lok Sabha bulletin indicated that his resignation was accepted, effective from June 18, ending days of speculation.
Announcing the decision, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge revealed that discussions were held at his residence in Delhi, with top party leaders present. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul's sister, is set to make her electoral debut by contesting the Wayanad bypoll.
Consequently, the Congress' representation in the Lower House has now reduced to 98 seats.
The Wayanad constituency will witness a bypoll in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha.
A bulletin confirmed, 'Shri Rahul Gandhi, an elected member of Lok Sabha from two constituencies viz Wayanad and Rae Bareli parliamentary constituencies of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, has resigned his seat in Lok Sabha from Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala and his resignation has been accepted by the speaker with effect from June 18.'
