Left Menu

Biden Raises $8.1M with Clintons to Combat Trump's 'Dangerous' Agenda

U.S. President Joe Biden raised $8.1 million at a Virginia fundraiser hosted by former Governor Terry McAuliffe, with Bill and Hillary Clinton in attendance. The event warned against a Trump second term and emphasized Biden's priorities like reproductive rights. Polls show Biden and Trump nearly tied in Virginia.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 05:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 05:56 IST
Biden Raises $8.1M with Clintons to Combat Trump's 'Dangerous' Agenda
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden's re-election effort raised $8.1 million at a fundraiser on Tuesday in Virginia, where Biden, joined by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, warned against a second presidential term from Republican rival Donald Trump. Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe hosted the event at his home in McClean, Virginia. Recent polls have shown Biden and Trump virtually tied in the state ahead of November's election.

Biden and the Clintons on Tuesday sought to contrast the incumbent president and former President Trump, whom Hillary Clinton called a "clear and present danger to our country and the world." She also said that Biden's priorities for a second term include bolstering reproductive rights and lowering costs for Americans.

In his remarks, Biden referred to Trump's recent criminal convictions, after a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. "It's clear (Trump is) worried about preserving his freedom," Biden said.

"Democracy is on the ballot this year," he added. Tuesday's fundraiser was held in Fairfax County, the most populous county in Virginia and one that Biden safely won in the 2020 election against Trump. Biden also won the state, receiving 54% versus Trump's 44%.

"We have to win Virginia," Bill Clinton said on Tuesday. "We have to win this election." Virginia Democrats secured majorities in the state legislature after making abortion a central campaign issue last year.

The fundraiser on Tuesday followed a star-studded cash haul in California last weekend, when the president appeared with former President Barack Obama. That event, which was attended by Hollywood stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand, raised more than $30 million.

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $51 million in April, the campaign said, lower than the $90 million they raised in March and less than $76 million Donald Trump and the Republican Party reported. Democrats still maintained an overall cash advantage over Trump, and the Biden campaign continues to have a considerably larger war chest.

Some 41% of registered voters in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll said they would vote for Trump if the election were held today, while 39% picked Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024