Russia and North Korea Cement Ties Amidst Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin disclosed plans for a significant agreement with North Korea to strengthen bilateral relations. He expressed gratitude for North Korea's backing of Kremlin policies in Ukraine.

Putin, speaking during a meeting with Kim Jong Un, stated that the new fundamental document would solidify their cooperation for the foreseeable future. This announcement was covered by Russian state media outlets Tass and RIA Novosti.

The Russian leader highlighted what he described as a close friendship, built on equality and mutual respect, and a shared opposition to U.S. imperialistic policies against both nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)