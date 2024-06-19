Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Wife Announced as Congress Candidate in Dehra By-Election

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, disclosed that he was initially hesitant to have his wife, Kamlesh Thakur, run in the upcoming Dehra assembly by-election. Despite his reluctance, the party high command insisted on her candidacy.

Her name was included in the list of candidates released by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal. Thakur will compete against two-time Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh, who is now contesting on a BJP ticket.

'I was not willing that my wife contests elections but could not refuse the Congress High command,' Sukhu told reporters late on Tuesday night. Sukhu mentioned that the leadership had suggested her candidacy during the Lok Sabha elections as well, but he declined at that time.

'This time again when the High Command insisted, I could not refuse,' he added, citing the state's political needs.

Sukhu elaborated that though his wife was a front-runner in party surveys, he had reservations about multiple family members in politics. However, her deep roots in Dehra, along with local and panchayat support, made her the preferred candidate.

'Given the state's political scenario, a strong candidate was essential for the Dehra constituency,' he said. 'Dehra is mine, and my wife will represent me and ensure the area's development,' he added.

