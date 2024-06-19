Sara Duterte Resigns from Key Roles, Stays as Vice President

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte has resigned from her position as education minister and vice-chair of an anti-insurgency task force, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

"She declined to give a reason why. She will continue to serve as Vice President. We thank her for her service," Presidential communications secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement.

