Left Menu

Sara Duterte Resigns from Key Roles, Stays as Vice President

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte has stepped down from her roles as education minister and vice-chair of an anti-insurgency task force. Despite her resignation, she will continue to serve as Vice President. The presidential office has expressed gratitude for her service, though no reason was provided for the resignation.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:23 IST
Sara Duterte Resigns from Key Roles, Stays as Vice President
Sara Duterte
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte has resigned from her position as education minister and vice-chair of an anti-insurgency task force, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

"She declined to give a reason why. She will continue to serve as Vice President. We thank her for her service," Presidential communications secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024