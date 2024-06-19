Sara Duterte Resigns from Key Roles, Stays as Vice President
Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte has stepped down from her roles as education minister and vice-chair of an anti-insurgency task force. Despite her resignation, she will continue to serve as Vice President. The presidential office has expressed gratitude for her service, though no reason was provided for the resignation.
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:23 IST
- Philippines
Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte has resigned from her position as education minister and vice-chair of an anti-insurgency task force, the presidential office said on Wednesday.
"She declined to give a reason why. She will continue to serve as Vice President. We thank her for her service," Presidential communications secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement.
