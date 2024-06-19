Hanoi Party Chief Dinh Tien Dung Resigns Amidst Violations

The party chief of Vietnam's capital city Hanoi, Dinh Tien Dung, has resigned, the government said on Wednesday.

Dung, 63, a former finance minister, was found by the party to be responsible for violations committed at the finance ministry during the 2016-2021 period, the government said in a statement.

