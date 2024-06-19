Hanoi Party Chief Dinh Tien Dung Resigns Amidst Violations
Dinh Tien Dung, the party chief of Vietnam's capital city Hanoi, has resigned. The 63-year-old former finance minister was found responsible for violations committed at the finance ministry during the 2016-2021 period, according to a government statement on Wednesday.
