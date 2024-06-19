BJP Blames CPI(M) for Kannur Bomb Blast Tragedy

The BJP on Wednesday criticized the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over a bomb explosion that killed an 86-year-old man in Kannur district, raising suspicions of deliberate attempts to destabilize the region.

According to police, Velayudhan died while attempting to open a bomb he found on an abandoned property near Thalassery where he had gone to collect coconuts.

BJP state chief K Surendran alleged that the CPI(M) was triggering tension to divert attention from its recent setback in the Lok Sabha polls and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

