BJP Blames CPI(M) for Kannur Bomb Blast Tragedy
The BJP has accused Kerala's ruling CPI(M) of instigating violence following a bomb explosion in Kannur that killed an 86-year-old man. The party suspects that the Marxist leadership is deliberately destabilizing the region amid internal conflicts and recent electoral setbacks.
The BJP on Wednesday criticized the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over a bomb explosion that killed an 86-year-old man in Kannur district, raising suspicions of deliberate attempts to destabilize the region.
According to police, Velayudhan died while attempting to open a bomb he found on an abandoned property near Thalassery where he had gone to collect coconuts.
BJP state chief K Surendran alleged that the CPI(M) was triggering tension to divert attention from its recent setback in the Lok Sabha polls and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
