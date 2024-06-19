Left Menu

BJP Blames CPI(M) for Kannur Bomb Blast Tragedy

The BJP has accused Kerala's ruling CPI(M) of instigating violence following a bomb explosion in Kannur that killed an 86-year-old man. The party suspects that the Marxist leadership is deliberately destabilizing the region amid internal conflicts and recent electoral setbacks.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:32 IST
BJP Blames CPI(M) for Kannur Bomb Blast Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday criticized the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over a bomb explosion that killed an 86-year-old man in Kannur district, raising suspicions of deliberate attempts to destabilize the region.

According to police, Velayudhan died while attempting to open a bomb he found on an abandoned property near Thalassery where he had gone to collect coconuts.

BJP state chief K Surendran alleged that the CPI(M) was triggering tension to divert attention from its recent setback in the Lok Sabha polls and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024