Haryana Congress Seeks Disqualification of Kiran Choudhry Post-BJP Switch

In a dramatic turn of events, the Haryana Congress has formally requested the disqualification of Kiran Choudhry from the state assembly. Choudhry, a long-standing Congress MLA, switched allegiance to the BJP, accusing the state Congress unit of being run like a 'personal fiefdom.'

Her move, followed by the resignation of her daughter Shruti Choudhry and their combined entry into the BJP, has stirred the political landscape in Haryana. The Congress leaders cited constitutional provisions to argue for Choudhry's disqualification from the Vidhan Sabha.

The political drama unfolded in the presence of senior BJP leaders, highlighting the intensifying political tussle as parties jostle for influence and power ahead of upcoming elections.

