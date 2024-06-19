Andhra Pradesh Assembly's Inaugural Session Under NDA Govt Set for June 21

The inaugural session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, following the TDP-led coalition's victory in the 2024 elections, is now set for June 21, an advancement from the initially decided date of June 24. Senior TDP leader G Butchaiah Chowdary is anticipated to serve as the pro-tem speaker for the session.

The two-day session is poised to see the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs, alongside the elections for the speaker and deputy speaker positions.

The NDA alliance, comprising TDP, BJP, and Janasena, established the new government in the southern state with a sweeping victory in the recent polls.

