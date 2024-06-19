Rishi Sunak Poised for Unprecedented Election Loss
Rishi Sunak may become the first sitting British prime minister to lose their parliamentary seat, according to a Savanta opinion poll. The poll, conducted with around 18,000 participants between June 7-18, was released by the Telegraph newspaper ahead of the July 4 national election.
