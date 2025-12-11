Oil Spill at PCK Refinery: Operational Stability Maintained

An oil spill from a pipeline feeding Germany's PCK refinery occurred on Wednesday, yet operations remain stable. The mishap took place at a valve station near Gramzow, without causing any injuries or posing a danger to nearby residents, the company confirmed on Thursday.

The PCK spokesperson reassured that refinery operations remain unaffected, citing sufficient internal stocks to handle short-term supply disruptions. Importantly, the pipeline itself is undamaged, allowing plans for a restart to begin concurrently with ongoing incident assessments.

Preliminary findings estimate the spill at 200 cubic metres affecting about two hectares. The company highlighted that it's assessing environmental impacts on soil and water. While external interference has been ruled out, the spill likely resulted from preparatory work for a future safety test.

(With inputs from agencies.)