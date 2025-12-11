Left Menu

Oil Spill at PCK Refinery: Operational Stability Maintained

Germany's PCK refinery continues operating smoothly after an oil spill near Gramzow. The incident, stemming from a valve station, resulted in 200 cubic metres of oil spreading over two hectares. PCK reassures adequate stocks and no pipeline damage, with environmental assessments underway and external interference ruled out.

Frankfurt | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:37 IST
  Country:
  • Germany

An oil spill from a pipeline feeding Germany's PCK refinery occurred on Wednesday, yet operations remain stable. The mishap took place at a valve station near Gramzow, without causing any injuries or posing a danger to nearby residents, the company confirmed on Thursday.

The PCK spokesperson reassured that refinery operations remain unaffected, citing sufficient internal stocks to handle short-term supply disruptions. Importantly, the pipeline itself is undamaged, allowing plans for a restart to begin concurrently with ongoing incident assessments.

Preliminary findings estimate the spill at 200 cubic metres affecting about two hectares. The company highlighted that it's assessing environmental impacts on soil and water. While external interference has been ruled out, the spill likely resulted from preparatory work for a future safety test.



