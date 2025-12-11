Left Menu

China's Economic Blueprint: Balancing Growth with Consumption

China's leaders have pledged to pursue a 'proactive' fiscal policy aimed at boosting consumption and investment in 2024, targeting a 5% economic growth rate. The Central Economic Work Conference highlighted the ongoing challenge of rebalancing the economy from production-driven to consumption-oriented while maintaining growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:34 IST
China's Economic Blueprint: Balancing Growth with Consumption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to sustain high economic growth, Chinese leaders have vowed to uphold a 'proactive' fiscal policy next year, aiming to stimulate both consumption and investment. Analysts predict Beijing to set its sights on a growth target of approximately 5%.

The annual Central Economic Work Conference, a crucial Communist Party assembly for setting next year's policy agenda, revealed these intentions. The emphasis on fiscal stimulus could alleviate concerns over the recent economic slowdown affecting almost every non-contributing sector to China's massive trade surplus.

However, the simultaneous focus on consumption and investment raises doubts about China's readiness to pivot from a production-driven economy to one fueled more by domestic spending. Economists caution that this entrenched imbalance threatens long-term growth, as the nation delves deeper into debt to fund potentially unproductive investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025