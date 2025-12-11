In a bid to sustain high economic growth, Chinese leaders have vowed to uphold a 'proactive' fiscal policy next year, aiming to stimulate both consumption and investment. Analysts predict Beijing to set its sights on a growth target of approximately 5%.

The annual Central Economic Work Conference, a crucial Communist Party assembly for setting next year's policy agenda, revealed these intentions. The emphasis on fiscal stimulus could alleviate concerns over the recent economic slowdown affecting almost every non-contributing sector to China's massive trade surplus.

However, the simultaneous focus on consumption and investment raises doubts about China's readiness to pivot from a production-driven economy to one fueled more by domestic spending. Economists caution that this entrenched imbalance threatens long-term growth, as the nation delves deeper into debt to fund potentially unproductive investments.

