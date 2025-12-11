China's Economic Blueprint: Balancing Growth with Consumption
China's leaders have pledged to pursue a 'proactive' fiscal policy aimed at boosting consumption and investment in 2024, targeting a 5% economic growth rate. The Central Economic Work Conference highlighted the ongoing challenge of rebalancing the economy from production-driven to consumption-oriented while maintaining growth.
In a bid to sustain high economic growth, Chinese leaders have vowed to uphold a 'proactive' fiscal policy next year, aiming to stimulate both consumption and investment. Analysts predict Beijing to set its sights on a growth target of approximately 5%.
The annual Central Economic Work Conference, a crucial Communist Party assembly for setting next year's policy agenda, revealed these intentions. The emphasis on fiscal stimulus could alleviate concerns over the recent economic slowdown affecting almost every non-contributing sector to China's massive trade surplus.
However, the simultaneous focus on consumption and investment raises doubts about China's readiness to pivot from a production-driven economy to one fueled more by domestic spending. Economists caution that this entrenched imbalance threatens long-term growth, as the nation delves deeper into debt to fund potentially unproductive investments.
