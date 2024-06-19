Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Urges Centre for Release of Fishermen from Sri Lankan Custody

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon the Indian central government to secure the release of Indian fishermen and their boats detained by Sri Lanka. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin highlighted the impact of such incidents on fishermen's lives and coastal communities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made an earnest appeal to the central government, urging them to negotiate with Sri Lanka for the release of Indian fishermen and their impounded boats.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin highlighted the recent capture of four Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and stressed that such actions jeopardize the livelihoods of fishermen and create anxiety within coastal communities.

Stalin pointed out that currently, 15 fishermen and 162 fishing boats are still detained by Sri Lankan authorities and requested immediate intervention through diplomatic means for their release.

