Punjab Congress Chief Criticizes AAP Government Over Drug Menace

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has issued a stern critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's perceived inability to curb the rampant drug menace in the state. Warring has called upon Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to convene a comprehensive discussion on the matter in the state assembly.

Expressing dissatisfaction with current measures, Warring questioned the efficacy of arresting individuals involved in drug-related activities without a concrete plan to eradicate the problem. Highlighting that drug issues have quadrupled in Punjab, he emphasized the need for cross-party cooperation to tackle the crisis.

Furthermore, Warring criticized the recent transfers of low-rank police personnel, suggesting political bias. AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang refuted these claims, asserting the transfers aimed to disrupt the drug nexus within the police force. The Punjab government recently transferred 10,000 policemen as part of this initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)