Left Menu

Punjab Congress Chief Criticizes AAP Government Over Drug Menace

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the AAP government for its handling of drug issues, urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hold a discussion in the state assembly, and questioned the recent transfer of low-rank police personnel, alleging political motives behind the move.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:49 IST
Punjab Congress Chief Criticizes AAP Government Over Drug Menace
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has issued a stern critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's perceived inability to curb the rampant drug menace in the state. Warring has called upon Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to convene a comprehensive discussion on the matter in the state assembly.

Expressing dissatisfaction with current measures, Warring questioned the efficacy of arresting individuals involved in drug-related activities without a concrete plan to eradicate the problem. Highlighting that drug issues have quadrupled in Punjab, he emphasized the need for cross-party cooperation to tackle the crisis.

Furthermore, Warring criticized the recent transfers of low-rank police personnel, suggesting political bias. AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang refuted these claims, asserting the transfers aimed to disrupt the drug nexus within the police force. The Punjab government recently transferred 10,000 policemen as part of this initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024