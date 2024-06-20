Left Menu

Biden campaign raises USD 40 million in two weeks

Updated: 20-06-2024 05:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 05:18 IST
US President Joe Biden's re-election campaign has raised more than USD 40 million in the last two weeks, including USD 30 million from just two fundraisers across two coasts, the ruling Democratic party's deputy national finance chair has said.

The two fundraisers were held in Los Angeles, which saw former President Barack Obama and celebrities like George Clooney and Julia Roberts in attendance, and at the home of former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe.

''Three days ago, Biden raised USD 30 million in Los Angeles with celebrities and former president (Barack) Obama. In the last two weeks alone, we have raised over USD 40 million.

''Our campaign continues to show strong fundraising momentum, having booked USD 50 million in TV ads this month, with one branding Trump a 'convicted criminal','' Ajay Bhutoria, Democrat and Deputy National Finance Chair, DNC, told PTI.

''As Democrats, we are united in our motivation to safeguard our democratic values and push forward the progress our country has achieved. The upcoming 2024 election presents a stark choice: the protection of our democracy or the election of a fascist – Donald Trump. This choice is not merely political, it is a defining moment for the future of our nation,'' he said.

Underlining the Indo-American community's critical role in this journey, Bhutoria said its strong support for President Biden could be the victory margin in many battleground states.

The engagement and commitment of Indo-Americans in this election can ensure the continuation of policies that promote inclusivity, economic growth and international cooperation, he said.

''During the (Los Angeles) event, Biden and former President Obama passionately rallied against former president (Donald) Trump, highlighting the Democratic incumbent's policy achievements and infusing the atmosphere with both humour and serious discourse,'' Bhutoria said.

''The event featured notable figures such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Barbra Streisand, drawing thousands of supporters who contributed between USD 250 and USD 5,00,000 for a chance to be part of this historic evening,'' he said.

In addition to the record-breaking Los Angeles event, Bhutoria said, the campaign recently hosted another significant fundraiser at the home of former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe. This event, attended by President Biden, former President Bill Clinton, First Lady Jill Biden, and Secretary Hillary Clinton, raised an impressive USD8.2 million.

This successful formula, first tried in New York City in March, has proven highly effective, allowing Democratic donors to engage with multiple presidents in a single evening, he said.

