Illinois GOP Leader Don Tracy Resigns Amid Party Infighting

Illinois Republican party chairman Don Tracy resigned on Wednesday, citing internal party conflicts and power struggles. Tracy, who served since February 2021, expressed frustration over the infighting and local animosities preventing the party from focusing on defeating incumbent Democrats. His resignation is effective upon electing a new chairman by July 19.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2024 05:40 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 05:40 IST
Illinois Republican party chairman Don Tracy resigned on Wednesday, less than a month before next month's Republican National Convention in neighboring Wisconsin, citing infighting with the party, according to local media reports. In his resignation letter, Tracy said he spent "too much time dealing with intra party power struggles and local intra party animosities," the Chicago Tribune and local ABC affiliate reported.

"In better days, Illinois Republicans came together after tough intra party elections. Now however, we have Republicans who would rather fight other Republicans than engage in the harder work of defeating incumbent Democrats by convincing swing voters to vote Republican," he said. Tracy, who served in the position since February 2021, said his resignation was effective upon the election a new chairman "preferably no later than" July 19.

The Republican party will hold its national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to 18. During the convention, former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be nominated as the party's nominee for the Nov. 5 general election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

