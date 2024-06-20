TDP minister Vasamshetty Subhash changes name of YSR insurance scheme soon after assuming charge

After assuming charge as State Minister for Labour and Insurance Medical Services, Telugu Desam Party MLA Vasamshetty Subhash on Thursday changed the name of the YSR insurance scheme of the previous government to Chandranna Bima Yojana. The TDP leader arrived at the state secretariat with his family to assume his ministerial duties and was warmly welcomed by Vedic scholars with traditional rituals and officials offering flower bouquets.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the previous government had completely neglected the welfare of the workers. He stated that the implementation of 13 schemes related to worker welfare under the 'Navratna' schemes were stopped during the previous YSR Congress government.

The Andhra Minister added that the labour department's cess of Rs 3,000 crores was completely diverted and under the labour insurance scheme, Rs 2.55 crore of insurance was paid during the tenure of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, but only Rs 1.25 crore was paid during the tenure of the previous government. He alleged that the previous government had completely neglected the ESI hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, and Vijayawada.

Subhash, further highlighted the previous government's negligence in eradicating child labour, stating that his government is working hard to eliminate the child labour system. The Secretary of State Labor Department, Harijavaharlal, Commissioner Seshagiri Babu, Director of Factories Chandrasekhar Verma, Director of Boilers Umamaheswara Rao, Director of Insurance Medical Services Ananeyulu, and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier on June 19, Janasena Party (JSP) president and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan took charge as Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology and Rural Water Supply. Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu took oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 along with his council of ministers.

TDP has 135 MLAs out of 175 members Andhra Pradesh assembly while its allies Janasena Party has 21 and BJP eight MLAs. The opposition YSR Congress Party has just 11 MLAs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)