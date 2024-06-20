Tamil Nadu Assembly Pays Tributes to Recent Tragedies

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday held a solemn session to pay tributes to multiple tragedies, including deaths caused by spurious liquor, a blaze in Kuwait, and the passing of former legislators. With Speaker M Appavu leading the session, members observed a minute of silence in respect for the departed.

Addressing the tragic loss from the illicit liquor incident, Speaker Appavu noted that the state government has been proactive in curbing the sale of spurious liquor. Following the incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin ensured immediate medical treatment for those affected.

Reading out a condolence resolution, Appavu expressed deep sorrow over the seven lives lost from Tamil Nadu in the Kuwait blaze, extending heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families.

The Assembly also honored the contributions of former lawmakers including N Pugazhendhi and C Velayuthan. After the tribute session, the House was adjourned for the day.

Discussion on various government departments' demands for grants is scheduled to start on Friday, concluding on June 29 before the impending Vikravandi by-poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)