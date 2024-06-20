Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Pays Tributes to Recent Tragedies

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly observed a moment of silence to honor victims of spurious liquor, a Kuwait blaze, and former legislators. Speaker M Appavu expressed the state's efforts in tackling the spurious liquor issue and conveyed condolences for all the tragic losses.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:28 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Pays Tributes to Recent Tragedies
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday held a solemn session to pay tributes to multiple tragedies, including deaths caused by spurious liquor, a blaze in Kuwait, and the passing of former legislators. With Speaker M Appavu leading the session, members observed a minute of silence in respect for the departed.

Addressing the tragic loss from the illicit liquor incident, Speaker Appavu noted that the state government has been proactive in curbing the sale of spurious liquor. Following the incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin ensured immediate medical treatment for those affected.

Reading out a condolence resolution, Appavu expressed deep sorrow over the seven lives lost from Tamil Nadu in the Kuwait blaze, extending heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families.

The Assembly also honored the contributions of former lawmakers including N Pugazhendhi and C Velayuthan. After the tribute session, the House was adjourned for the day.

Discussion on various government departments' demands for grants is scheduled to start on Friday, concluding on June 29 before the impending Vikravandi by-poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024