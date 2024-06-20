Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls: 4.29 Lakh Voters to Decide Fate of 55 Candidates
In Maharashtra, 4.29 lakh voters will determine the fate of 55 candidates for the state's legislative council. Elections will occur on June 26, with the results to be announced on July 1. The main contests span across constituencies like Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, and Nashik Teachers.
In a pivotal electoral event for Maharashtra, 4.29 lakh voters are poised to determine the futures of 55 candidates vying for seats in the state legislative council. Officials announced on Thursday that the biennial elections, set for June 26, will decide key representatives for the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik Teachers, and Konkan Graduates constituencies in the upper house of the state legislature. The results will be declared on July 1.
The elections were necessitated by the impending expiration of terms for current members in July. In the Mumbai Graduates constituency, eight candidates are in contention. Analysts speculate that the main contest will be between former State Minister Anil Parab of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Kiran Shelar of BJP, with 1,20,771 eligible voters participating.
A direct battle is anticipated in the Konkan Graduates constituency between MLC Niranjan Davkhare of BJP and Congress candidate Ramesh Keer. The pool of 2,23,408 eligible voters includes 1,27,769 men, 95,611 women, and 28 others. Similar heated races are expected in other constituencies, making this election cycle crucial for the state's political landscape.
