Karnataka BJP's Cycle Jatha Protests Fuel Price Hike

In a bold move, the Karnataka BJP staged a 'Cycle Jatha' against the Congress government's petrol and diesel price hike. Esteemed party leaders, including state President B Y Vijayendra, led the charge from the state's office to 'Vidhana Soudha'.

The demonstration, however, met resistance from law enforcement as police detained Vijayendra and several others. Despite their peaceful intent, the police cited public inconvenience as a reason for the detainment. Among those present were former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan and MLC C T Ravi, who voiced their concerns over the steep fuel price increase.

Vijayendra, addressing the press, accused the state government of being insensitive to the plights of the common man and farmers suffering from drought. He criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to increase the fuel prices, calling it 'unpardonable'. The protest, echoed in multiple districts, highlighted the widespread dissent against the hike, with various BJP leaders participating across the state.

