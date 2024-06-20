Left Menu

Karnataka BJP's Cycle Jatha Protests Fuel Price Hike

Karnataka BJP organized a 'Cycle Jatha' protest against the Congress government's decision to hike petrol and diesel prices. Led by state President B Y Vijayendra, the protest saw leaders like C N Ashwathnarayan participating. Police detained several leaders as protests continued statewide.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:21 IST
Karnataka BJP's Cycle Jatha Protests Fuel Price Hike
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, the Karnataka BJP staged a 'Cycle Jatha' against the Congress government's petrol and diesel price hike. Esteemed party leaders, including state President B Y Vijayendra, led the charge from the state's office to 'Vidhana Soudha'.

The demonstration, however, met resistance from law enforcement as police detained Vijayendra and several others. Despite their peaceful intent, the police cited public inconvenience as a reason for the detainment. Among those present were former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan and MLC C T Ravi, who voiced their concerns over the steep fuel price increase.

Vijayendra, addressing the press, accused the state government of being insensitive to the plights of the common man and farmers suffering from drought. He criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to increase the fuel prices, calling it 'unpardonable'. The protest, echoed in multiple districts, highlighted the widespread dissent against the hike, with various BJP leaders participating across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024