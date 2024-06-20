Odisha Celebrates President Droupadi Murmu's 66th Birthday

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended their warm regards to President Droupadi Murmu on her 66th birthday on Thursday.

Governor Das expressed his wishes on social media, saying, ''May she be blessed with good health and fortitude as she continues to guide our nation with grace and wisdom.''

Chief Minister Majhi also took to social media to pay tribute to the President, lauding her as the pride and glory of the Odia people. He prayed for her long and healthy life before Lord Jagannath.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his heartiest greetings, wishing President Murmu a healthy and long life. ''Heartiest birthday greetings and congratulations to Honourable President Droupadi Murmu. Jai Jagannath!'' he said.

The President's Office shared Murmu's visit to the Jagannath temple in Delhi, where she prayed for the welfare of all citizens and the nation's continued progress. The post included photos of the visit and was shared in Hindi.

Born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village, Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

