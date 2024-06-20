Left Menu

Odisha Celebrates President Droupadi Murmu's 66th Birthday

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and former CM Naveen Patnaik extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu on her 66th birthday. The President's Office also shared her visit to the Jagannath temple in Delhi, highlighting her prayer for the nation's progress.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:01 IST
Odisha Celebrates President Droupadi Murmu's 66th Birthday
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended their warm regards to President Droupadi Murmu on her 66th birthday on Thursday.

Governor Das expressed his wishes on social media, saying, ''May she be blessed with good health and fortitude as she continues to guide our nation with grace and wisdom.''

Chief Minister Majhi also took to social media to pay tribute to the President, lauding her as the pride and glory of the Odia people. He prayed for her long and healthy life before Lord Jagannath.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his heartiest greetings, wishing President Murmu a healthy and long life. ''Heartiest birthday greetings and congratulations to Honourable President Droupadi Murmu. Jai Jagannath!'' he said.

The President's Office shared Murmu's visit to the Jagannath temple in Delhi, where she prayed for the welfare of all citizens and the nation's continued progress. The post included photos of the visit and was shared in Hindi.

Born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village, Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024